Season two of ‘Silo’ launches in October

Apple TV+ recently announced that the ‘Silo’ series will have its second season become available in November.

‘Silo’ is a science fiction show on the streaming platform, and tells the story of a world with a few thousand survivors after a cataclysmic event. The population now lives in a massive bunker deep underground as the surface has become uninhabitable. The mystery as to why a huge silo was built is the central plot of the series. The protagonist Juliette is played by Rebecca Ferguson, who explores the phenomenon and finds herself in trouble. The second season will continue where the first left off with new revelations and plot twists.

Season one of ‘Silo’ launched on May 5 last year, while the second season was delayed due to the writer’s guild strike. The TV show is based on Hugh Howey’s ‘Wool’ trilogy, with the new season having ten episodes released on a weekly basis.