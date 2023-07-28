Season two trailer for ‘Invasion’ goes live

Apple TV+ has launched a new trailer video for its upcoming season two of ‘Invasion’.

The two-minute video shows humanity versus aliens as the invaders intensify their attacks and spearhead a full-scale invasion. The show tells the story of aliens and their plans on planet Earth. ‘Invasion’ season two will be available to watch on the streaming platform starting August 23, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday.

The sci-fi show stars notable Hollywood actors and actresses, including Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, Firas Nassar, Tara Moayedi, Azhy Robertson, Sam Neill, and Daisuke Tsuji. As part of promoting the show, Apple partnered with Twitch personalities and held events where videos would glitch and streamers experienced nosebleeds.

The official trailer for the second season of ‘Invasion’ is available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.