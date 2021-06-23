Season two trailer video of ‘Ted Lasso’ Revealed on Twitter

A trailer video for the second season of Apple TV+ show ‘Ted Lasso’ has been revealed on Twitter by Brett Goldstein.

Initially, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the first trailer during the ‘Spring Loaded’ event in April. Brett Goldstein, the series’ writer who also plays the role of Roy Kent has gone on Twitter and posted a second video.

The new video is nearly two minutes long as shows Ted Lasso and his team as they go into a new football season. The song is from Queen and is titled ‘Under Pressure’.

The second season of Ted Lasso will air on Apple TV+ come July 23 this year. Apple has given the green light for a third season, while Ted Lasso persona Jason Sudeikis has recently stated that a fourth season is possible.

Apple TV+ features Apple original shows such as ‘See’, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘The Oprah Conversation’ and costs $4.99 a month.