Second season for Apple TV+ Show ‘Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ announced

Apple TV+ show ‘Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ has been renewed for a second season.

‘Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ is a variety show that puts Eugene Levy around the world and in interesting situations. The first season launched on Apple TV+ on February 24, but it’s deemed successful that Apple will be making more content. The travel show has Twofour producing and both David Brindley and Levy being executive producers. A launch date for season two of ‘Reluctant Traveler’ has not been revealed yet, but more details might come at a later time.

Levy mentioned in an interview that he will be ‘packing’ once again and looking forward to adventures that lie in wait. Season two will take place in Europe, with Levy visiting local gems and intriguing destinations.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $6.99 a month. It features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘CODA’, and ‘See’.