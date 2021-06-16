Second season of ‘The Morning Show’ to arrive September 17

Apple has recently announced that the 2nd season of the hit Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’ will be available come September 17.

‘The Morning Show’ tells the story of the dynamics and environment in a morning talk show company. Season two will have returning stars Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Reese Witherspoon and others.

Apple has shared a new trailer, which can be viewed on Apple’s official YouTube channel. The Cupertino-based company primes viewers on what to expect from the second season with a video description to accompany the trailer.

Season two will debut September 17 and will have one episode. Every week a new episode will be available until the season concludes at the tenth episode.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and features Apple originals such as ‘Greyhound’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Mosquito Coast’ and more. Those interested can try it free for 7 days, then pay $4.99 per month.