‘See’ season two episode one premieres on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ users can now watch the first episode of the second season of the original series ‘See’. New episodes are set to be released every Friday.

‘See’ tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world where people lost their eyesight. It features Baba Voss, who’s played by Jason Momoa as he tries to get reunited with family. ‘See’ was one of the first series to appear on Apple’s streaming platform when it launched November 2019, alongside ‘Dickinson’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Servant’, among others.

In related news, the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ will debut in September, while the second season of the hit show ‘Ted Lasso’ is well underway.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and competes directly with Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, among others. It costs $4.99 a month and offers Apple original shows and movies, including ‘Greyhound’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and ‘Home Before Dark’.