‘See’ Showrunner Jonathan Topper Gets 3-Year contract with Apple

Apple TV+ ‘See’ was one of the first TV shows on the streaming platform when it launched in November 2019. The series’ showrunner, Jonathan Tropper has recently inked a 3-year deal with Apple to continue producing new episodes.

The show’s first season launched in 2019 and had mixed reviews from viewers and critics. However, it was renewed for a second season, and then a third in 2021. Currently, season three is still undergoing production and it’s not clear if Tropper is on board finishing it or working on a season four.

Tropper’s contract is a 3-year extension, which was originally given in 2019. Part of the deal involves Tropper creating other projects for the Cupertino-based company. At this point the projects are yet to be announced but they will be produced through Tropper Ink.

‘See’ is available to watch on Apple TV+, and stars Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa. It’s written and created by Steven Knight.