‘See’ unveils teaser trailer for season 2

Fantasy drama ‘See’ first launched in November of 2019 during the same month Apple TV+ started, and has now announced its second season along with a third year renewal.

The much anticipated trailer reveals new enemies and areas that Baba Voss, played by Jason Momoa (Aquaman and Game of Thrones star), will soon face as he comes to his family’s rescue. Season 2 picks up where the first run left off, with Haniwa his daughter with the sight ability, being taken. This time around, the cast adds his brother Edo Voss, played by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy and Army of the Dead), who is apparently his rival. You can see them in action as the two are eager to fight each other.

Filming for the next season of this post-apocalyptic Apple Original is ongoing in Toronto. ‘See’ Season 2 will begin streaming this year on Apple TV+ on August 27th, Friday.