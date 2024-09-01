Select LG smart TVs to have a 3-Month Apple TV+ Offer

Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
Tech manufacturer LG announced that some of its smart TV models will offer a 3-month trial of Apple TV+.

The offer will stand from September 9 until November 17 and includes LG 4K and 8K models spanning from 2018 through 2024. The StanbyME Go and StanbyME devices are included, and ‘qualified’ and new customers will be given a notification that they can redeem the free trial within the period mentioned. The event is part of the company’s ‘Streaming Week’ event.

Apple normally hands out one-week and one-month trials of its streaming service, and it’s rare to see a three-month trial. The promotion will go live in more than 90 regions in the LG streaming app and the Apple TV app. Those who are interested can open the app from the smart TV and see if they qualify. Apple TV+ normally costs $99 annually or $9.99 per month in the US.

