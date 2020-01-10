Select Vizio and Sony Smart TVs to get Apple TV App

Apple has announced that its Apple TV app will be making its way to select Vizio and Sony Smart TV models this year. Details were provided in the press release that highlighted all of Apple’s achievements in 2019.

Once the app goes live, Sony, LG and Vizio Smart TV owners will be able to download and install the Apple TV app without needing the set top box or any other dongle. From there, they can sign in to their Apple account and use it to stream thousands of movies and shows on iTunes, access their iTunes library, watch preferred Apple TV channels and view original Apple shows via the Apple TV+ platform.

These smart TVs will join other devices such as the Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, PC, Mac, iPad and iPhone that can access the Apple TV app. The app itself is free to download, but accessing content will require payment.