September schedule of MLB Friday Night Baseball games released

The MLB and Apple have published a list of schedule for the upcoming games in Friday Night Baseball.

MLB Friday Night Baseball is available to watch on the Apple TV+ platform with a subscription. Every Friday, there are two games streamed to 60 countries, all without local broadcasting restrictions. The full schedule is available to view on the official website or Apple TV app.

Game announcers for Friday Night Baseball are the following- Wayne Randazzo, Heidi Watney, Ryan Spilborghs, Dontrelle Willis, Tricia Whitaker, and Alex Faust. Dale Scott and Biran Gorman, former MLB empires, will provide the call and rule breakdowns. Siera Santos and Lauren Gardner handle hosting duties and are jointed by Xavier Scruggs, Matt Joyce, Russel Dorsey, and Claudia Bellofatto.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’, and ‘Ted Lasso’. It’s also available as an Apple One bundle with other Apple services.