Servant season 2 trailer released

Apple has recently shared a trailer video for its upcoming season 2 of ‘Servant’ on the official YouTube channel.

The video is about 38 seconds long as serves to catch up the viewer to what’s happened in the first season. ‘Servant’ is the creation of M Night Shyamalan and one of the first to appear on Apple’s streaming service.

‘Servant’ debuted November 28 last year, with Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose having main roles.

The second season is set to go live on Apple TV+ January 15, 2021. The series debuts with a new episode every Friday.

‘Servant’ is about a Philadelphia couple coping with a tragedy and opening their home to a caretaker. The first season is available to watch on the Apple TV+ platform for $4.99 a month.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and has exclusive shows such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and ‘The Morning Show’, among others.