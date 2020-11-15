Servant season 2 trailer surfaces

The trailer for the 2nd season of Apple TV+ series ‘Servant’ has surfaced online, courtesy of Apple. It’s now available to watch on the official YouTube channel.

The trailer, which lasts just over a minute in total picks up where season 1 left off. The first season garnered positive reviews, which led to Apple renewing the series for a second run after it went live on Apple TV+.

‘Servant’ is a creation of M. Night Shyamalan and is a horror thriller about a couple and their lost child. A strange nanny and a reborn doll shakes things up for the family.

The cast of ‘Servant’ includes Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Nell Tiger Free. The first season debuted with the launch of Apple TV+, while the second season is set to become available on January 15.

Apple TV+ is a streaming platform that features exclusive content such as ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Morning Show’. It costs $4.99 a month.