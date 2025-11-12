Severance and F1 The Movie Earns Nominations For Emmy Awards

The Grammy Awards nominees list for 2026 was released last Friday by the Recording Academy. Apple TV has received 4 nominations in 4 different categories. The F1 film music received three awards while the fourth is for the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media garnered by Severance, Season 2.

The 68th Grammy Awards will be hosted on February 1 next year in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. The awards show will be broadcast on-demand and streamed live on Paramount+, and live on CBS.

This will be the first trip for Apple TV to the awards ceremony, but it’s not the first win they’ve received from the Grammys. A posthumous Grammy Trustees Award was given to Steve Jobs back in 2012 because of his role in creating iTunes and the iPod. In 2002, he also garnered a technical Grammy for his efforts in contributing to the recording and music industry.