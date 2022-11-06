‘Severance’ Gains eight new cast for season 2

Apple TV+ exclusive thriller series ‘Severance’ has eight new characters join the show in its second season.

Filming for season two of Severance has begun, with Dan Erickson remaining as the series writer and creator, and Ben Stiller as executive producer and director. Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, Christopher Walken, Michael Chernus, and Tramell Tillman are returning faces to those who have watched it.

Eight new stars appear for the second season, namely Bob Balaban, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, Robby Benson, Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, and Olafur Darri Olafsson. ‘Severance’ is a future dystopian thriller that tells the story of an employee who underwent a ‘severance’ procedure to separate his work-life personas.

The first season of Severance is available to watch on Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month. The show received numerous accolades from Emmy and Hollywood Critics Awards, among others.