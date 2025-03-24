Severance gets a Season 3 renewal

Apple TV+ hit thriller ‘Severance’ will be having a third season as announced by Apple.

Apple said in its press release that Severance ‘broke records’ in terms of being the most-watched Apple TV+ series. The thriller series tells the story of a technology that can separate work from life with employees taking the procedure. The show progresses when the employees try to learn the truth and the cost of having split identities. Just recently the finale of the second season was aired on the streaming service, and it seems that the numbers justified having a third season.

Ben Stiller serves as the executive producer and director of the series, while Dan Erickson serves as the executive producer and writer. Apple announced the third season but did not specify an exact date of when it would be available to the public. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month and features original content.