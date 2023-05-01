‘Severance’ Season two hits rough patch

Production for season two of Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ has been hit with delays due to internal conflict.

Puck News recently reported that ‘Severance’ showrunners Mark Friedman and Dan Erickson developed a toxic relationship at the end of the first season. Apparently, the situation escalated to a point where Friedman did not want to work on ‘Severance’ after the first season concluded. Ben Stiller, the show’s director, tried to look for a replacement but did not find a suitable showrunner.

House of Cards' 'Beau Willimon will be helping with the show running in the second and third seasons. The second factor in the delay is the cost per episode, which has risen from $15 million to $20 million per episode. These factors push the schedule back and may ultimately result in a launch delay on the Apple TV+ platform.