    ‘Severance’ Season two hits rough patch

    Samantha WileyBy

    Production for season two of Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ has been hit with delays due to internal conflict.

    Severance

    Puck News recently reported that ‘Severance’ showrunners Mark Friedman and Dan Erickson developed a toxic relationship at the end of the first season. Apparently, the situation escalated to a point where Friedman did not want to work on ‘Severance’ after the first season concluded. Ben Stiller, the show’s director, tried to look for a replacement but did not find a suitable showrunner.

    House of Cards’ ‘Beau Willimon will be helping with the show running in the second and third seasons. The second factor in the delay is the cost per episode, which has risen from $15 million to $20 million per episode. These factors push the schedule back and may ultimately result in a launch delay on the Apple TV+ platform. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 monthly and offers original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘See’, and more.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts