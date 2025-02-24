Severance surpasses Ted Lasso in popularity 

Severance has skyrocketed into the most-watched series ever on Apple TV+ and surpassed Ted Lasso in popularity when season 2 streamed. Heavy marketing was done to promote season 2 of the show, including the participation of Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

In Nielsen’s data on streaming programs, Severance has secured 4th place in their chart of Top 10 Originals where the show gathered 589 million minutes of viewing in the U.S. The success gathered by the show seems to be pushing Apple to ramp up efforts on Season 3, which is already in production in L.A., with the scriptwriters engaged in making new episodes. Ben Stiller, show director, plans to dodge any long term hiatus similar to season one and season 2 which was 3 years apart.

The series is one of the most expensive films made by Apple TV+, with each episode of Severance 2 reportedly priced at almost $20 million in production costs.