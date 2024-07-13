Apple TV

Severance teaser for season 2 seen on social media

By Samantha Wiley
Severance

The popular series ‘Severance’ from Apple TV+ has teased a season 2 preview on social media. A dim lit hallway with a blinking red light morse code signal that translates to “tomorrow” comprised the teaser. Cast members of the TV show also teased an announcement that is coming soon which suggests impending news about a second season for the series, something much anticipated by its fans.

Filming for the second season has concluded in April, so Apple is most likely teasing about a first trailer for the second season and an airing date announcement for the series.

Severance

Severance has become one of the most discussed shows on Apple TV+ because of the concept and mysterious environment, with workers agreeing to a medical procedure designed to separate their consciousness into personal life from the outside world or “outie”, and working personas dubbed as “innies”, thus splitting their work and personal lives and memories.

