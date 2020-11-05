‘Severance’ thriller workplace series adds Christopher Walken to cast

Christopher Walken, a Hollywood actor has been added and given a main role in the upcoming series ‘Severance’, according to Deadline.

‘Severance’ is a workplace-based thriller that stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro, among others. The show will premier on Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+.

Christopher Walken will be cast as Burt, head of Optics and Design department in Lumen Industries. The protagonist Adam Scott plays Mark who has a dark past. Other notable figures include Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock and Tramell Tillman.

Christopher Walken is a US actor who has a distinguished career, appearing in more than a hundred TV programs and films. The 77-year old Oscar awardee’s most popular contributions include The Deer Hunter, Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can and Pulp Fiction, among others.

‘Severance’ is produced by Endeavor Content and directed by Ben Stiller. A launch date for the show is yet to be announced.

Apple TV+ offers exclusive content for $4.99 a month.