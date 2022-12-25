‘Shantaram’ will not have a season two

Apple TV+ show ‘Shantaram’ has been canceled after only one season in the streaming platform.

‘Shantaram’ is based on Gregory Roberts’ bestelling noval and tells the sory of a young man who seeks to reinvent himself. The series has experienced multiple problems, including the leaving of then-showrunner Eric Singer, as well as the typhoon season and the pandemic.

Apple has not released a statement as to why the show is canceled, but sources say it wasn’t as popular as hoped compared to other Apple TV+ content.

‘Shantaram’ stars Hollywood personalities Charlie Hunnam as Lin Ford, alongside Elektra Kilbey, Luke Pasqualino, Sujaya Dasgupta, David Field, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Rachel Kamath, Shubham Saraf, Fayssal Bazzi, Alyy Khan, Vincent Perez, Alexander Siddig, Elham Ehsas, Shiv Palekar, and Matthew Joseph.

The complete season 1 of Shantaram is available to watch on Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month. The service can also be bundled with Apple One packages.