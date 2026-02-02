Apple TV

Shrinking Getting A Season 4

By Samantha Wiley
The famous Apple TV series “Shrinking” is getting a fourth season, and has just returned for its third season. The show revolves around Jason Segel, a grieving therapist who forges his own path and begins to be candid with his customers.



Episode one of season 3 for Shrinking aired on Jan 28th with new episodes coming out every Wednesday until April 8th to complete the 11th and season finale. No release date was announced for the fourth season by Apple yet. 

Shrinking ranks among the most famous shows on Apple TV with many nominations for an Emmy Award. The show stars Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, and Harrison Ford with guest appearances for the third season being Brett Goldstein, Jeff Daniels, Michael J Fox, Cobie Smulders and more as the series progresses.

Apple TV is a subscription service that gives you access to their library of shows and original movies and films, ad free.


