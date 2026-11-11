Sign Language Support Coming to Apple TV

A new feature for the app for Apple TV was announced by Apple, adding on-screen interpretation for sign language for those shows and movies that have support for it. In the bottom right corner, an interpreter will show up. The feature is tested by native signers and deaf signers. For the Apple TV App, the feature is accessible for products that are on visionOS 27.2, macOS 27.2, tvOS 27.2, iOS 27.2, and iPadOS 27.2 or newer.

Interpretation for BSL or ASL is available for ‘Being Heumann’, a movie that tells the story of Judy Heumann, an activist for disability rights, with streaming for the movie available on the platform starting Friday; other movies such as Way of the Warrior Kid, Greyhound, and the F1 Movie will also gain support for sign language in the future, with expansion options available for Apple series and Movie Originals. Movies that have the interpretation feature will have a label with the icon for Sign Language, and watchers are able to toggle the feature with the app settings of Apple TV and select the button for Sign and Language. The search engine is optimized to make the search for movies that support it easier by typing in with ASL on the search bar.

Streaming services are now making sign language interpretation support for their viewers with a collection for Shows and Movies with sign language to be added. Apple says several services as it could reach other shows rather than being exclusives for Apple Original films.

The company believes that everyone despite the disability is allowed the right to enjoy entertainment and stories. The Senior Director of Global Initiatives and Accessibility Policy, Sarah Herrlinger, states bringing in support for Sign Language is a step forward for the company widening their audience making it feel inclusive for the Deaf audience they have.