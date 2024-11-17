Silo, award-winning Sci-Fi AppleTV+ series returns with Season 2

AppleTV+ “Silo”, an award-winning sci-fi series, makes a return. Season 2 is finally here after waiting for a year and a half, with the first episode of the TV show now accessible on the streaming service.

The plot of the show “Silo” is a dystopian story of humanity hanging on to survival, with 10,000 people remaining on earth living underground to escape the deadly and toxic world outside the bunker they live in. People aren’t aware of the reason behind this, and those who wish to find the truth on why the Silo was created are at risk of being exterminated, such as the character Juliette Nichols who is an engineer trying to find out the mystery that shrouds the silo after a loved one has been murdered.

This series is based on “Wool”, Hugh Howey’s trilogy book which is his best seller. An exclusive preview clip for the second season has been shared on the official PlayStation channel on YouTube, with the first episode now out on AppleTV+ and a new episode dropping every Friday until January 17.