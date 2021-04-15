Skydance Animation and Apple TV+ release short animated film ‘Blush’

Apple and Skydance Animation have recently released a new animated short film for the streaming platform, titled ‘Blush’.

‘Blush’ marks the partnership between the two companies and is the first among many to be released for Apple TV+.

‘Blush’ tells the story of an astronaut who crash-landed in a dwarf planet. An ethereal visitor arrives and gives the astronaut new hope and a sort of salvation. Joe Mateo, filmmaker and Emmy awardee writes the story and attributes it to his ‘deeply personal journey of healing, hope and the human moments of being rescued by love’.

John Lasseter is the executive producer while Heather Schmidt Feng, notable for her role in ‘Cars’ and ‘Toy Story’ is the producer.

‘Blush’ joins Apple TV+ originals such as ‘Spellbound’ and ‘Luck’, as well as ‘Wolfwalkers’, which has been nominated in the Academy Awards.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.