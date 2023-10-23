Skydance Animation exits Apple TV+ platform

The content partnership between Apple and Skydance Animation has ended.

Deadline recently reported that Skydance Animation has exited the Apple TV+ platform after experiencing lukewarm success with its titles. Both Apple TV+ and Skydance agreed that the animated features ‘don’t fit in’ with the company’s content lineup. In line with this, the latest film ‘Spellbound’ will not be shown on the streaming platform.

Skydance Animation is the latest company to have left Apple TV+, including ‘High Desert’ and ‘The Afterparty’ from Sony Pictures. Skydance Media will still collaborate and bring various movies and TV series such as ‘Foundation’, as well as incoming titles like ‘Mayday’ and ‘The Family Plan’ with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg, respectively.

Skydance Animation is responsible for bringing short films and movies like ‘Blush’ and ‘Luck’, but apparently it wasn’t successful enough to justify staying. It’s believed that ‘Spellbound’ will appear on competitor streaming platform Netflix in 2024.