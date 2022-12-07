‘Slow Horses’ gets UK Writer’s Guild nomination

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple TV
Advertisements

Apple TV+ spy thriller series gets a nod from the UK Writer’s Guild to win an award.

Slow Horses

The guild recently announced a slew of nominations, with 42 entries spread across 14 different categories such as novels, theatre, video games, film, television, and radio. The writer of Slow Horses episode, ‘Failure’s Contagious’, has been nominated for Best Long Form TV Drama.

Ellie Peers, WGGB General Secretary, said that this year had been a ‘fantastic list’ of authors, videogames, comedy, audio dramatist, playwrights, and screenwriters. He continued that the organization is looking forward to saluting and celebrating them at the Writer’s Guild Awards, which will be held on January 16, 2023, in London.

Apple TV+ ‘Slow Horses’ stars Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, and is based on the Mick Herron novels. The series is currently on its second season, with a third slated for release in the near future. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.