Snag the 2021 HD Apple TV for Only $79

The Apple TV HD is still a perfectly serviceable set-top box for various entertainment purposes. Today, the 32GB variant is down to just $79 from its original price of $145 on Amazon.

Connect the 2021 HD Apple TV and you can view content at full HD, or 1080p resolution. The box supports 7.1 surround sound through Dolby Digital- you can connect premium speakers and enjoy the movie or TV show even more. Inside is an A8 chip to run the latest apps and some games. When not watching on Apple TV+ you can download and open other apps and streaming services, including HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more.

Aside from video, you can use the Apple TV to access Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and more. It also has a new remote with Siri functionality and a touch-enabled clickpad. Get the discounted 2021 HD Apple TV 32GB storage today!