Snoopy screen savers added to tvOS 18.2 beta

Apple’s tvOS 18.2 beta has been released to developers. This is the third beta for the tvOS 18.2 and the update adds a collection of screen savers featuring Snoopy which serves as a substitute for the portrait, aerial, and memory screen saver options.

Apple first presented Snoopy screen savers for the TV when the first tvOS 18 was revealed in June, with no traces until now when the tvOS 18.2 was rolled out, allowing fans to set their TV screen saver to Snoopy.

Apple has a current collaboration with Peanuts, as seen in the Snoopy face for the Apple Watch, as well as the Peanuts series and specials which can be viewed on Apple TV+. The Peanuts Show is an animated TV series which is based on the timeless comic strip with the same title made by Charles M. Schulz. It is a good show for kids and adults alike and for everyone to watch.