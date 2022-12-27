Some Apple TV+ content are free until January

Several Apple TV+ series are free to watch until January 3.

Apple recently ran a promotion where first seasons of originals, such as ‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Prehistoric Planet’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Trying’, and ‘Ted Lasso’ can be viewed without needing a subscription. To start, the user needs an Apple ID and access to the web app or Apple TV app.

New users will receive a prompt saying they can pay $6.99 or opt for the free trial, but this can be skipped for later. Simply navigate to the shows mentioned and click or tap the ‘play’ button to begin.

All the free shows are of mixed genre and intended as a marketing campaign to entice more users to sign up for Apple TV+. Apple’s streaming platform constantly gets updated with new content, and those who want to watch further can pay $6.99 monthly or add it to an Apple One bundle.