Sony TVs get Apple TV support

Apple has recently added Apple TV support on select Sony TV models, including ones that were made in 2018.

The update, titled firmware v6.4960 has rolled out in Europe and slowly making its way in North America. Sony TV owners can expect it to become available in a few days’ time.

The models that support Apple TV now include Z9F/ZF9 and A9F/AF9 for the ones manufactured in 2018, most of the ones that were made in 2019 and all Android TV models made this year. The full list of compatible Sony TVs are listed on the official website.

Having Apple TV app opens up not just the streaming service Apple TV+ but also other networks such as Noggin, Starz, Showtime, HBO and TV shows and movies bought in the iTunes platform.

In similar news, Sony has brought the Apple TV app to its game consoles, particularly the Playstation 5 and Playstation 4.