South by Southwest 2023 to premiere Apple TV+ ‘Tetris’

Apple original film ‘Tetris’ is set to premiere during this year’s South by Southwest event.

‘Tetris’ tells the story of a videogame salesman who wants to get the rights to Tetris. Taron Egerton from ‘Rocketman’ fame will play Rogers, and the Tetris game developer Alexey Pajitnov will be played by Nikita Efremov.

#Tetris, a new Apple Original Film, is based on the incredible true story of one of the most iconic video games in the world.



Premiering worldwide at @SXSW. Coming soon to @AppleTVPlus! pic.twitter.com/kV4wWFkWmR — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) February 1, 2023

The official Tetris Twitter account posted the announcement, and also said that ‘Tetris’ will come soon to Apple TV+. There is no set date on when ‘Tetris’ will debut on Apple TV+, while SXSW is set to go live from March 10 through March 19 in Austin, Texas.

The rights to the original film was acquired in November 2020, and once it launches on Apple TV+ it will join other Apple films such as ‘Emancipation’, ‘Luck’, and ‘Sharper’, among others. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original shows ‘See’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘The Morning Show’.