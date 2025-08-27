South Park Poking Fun At Donald Trump and Tim Cook Apple CEO

South park has been poking fun at the current president of the United States, Donald Trump and recently featured Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

In an episode named Sickofancy the episode views the Apple CEO paying a visit to the President of the United States where they have their fun with a gold-colored Apple plaque given to Trump by the CEO earlier this month. The cartoon depicts them going to bed and doing censored things. The episode features many other famous figures giving Trump a gift with high value.

This was made in reference to the event where the CEO gave Donald Trump a plaque made out of glass with an engraved Apple logo, and 24-karat gold underneath. The golden plaque base comes from Utah, while the logo was from an Apple supplier in Kentucky. The CEO was seen at the White House announcing the company’s plan to invest $100 billion more dollars for manufacturing.