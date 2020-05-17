Special episode of Mythic Quest shot only using iPhones will air on Apple TV+ on May 22

There is a special episode of Apple’s Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet which is coming on Apple TV+ on May 22. This episode was fully shot using iPhones. This news comes from the Apple TV+ channel on YouTube. The title of this episode is “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.” The cast and crew of the show have written, filmed, and edited this episode.

The first season of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet has already been fully aired on Apple TV+. This is only a standalone episode of the show. It showcases how the game development team of the Mythic Quest has been working remotely only over Zoom calls because of the current situation.

The show creator Rob McElhenney said in a report to The Hollywood Reporter, that they filmed the entire episode only in a couple of days.

Rob said in the report that the team needed to film the episode without sacrificing the quality of the video. He said that today everyone has a camera in their pocket. He said, together with the iPhones and the ingenuity of the crew they have created a unique episode in a couple of days.