‘Spirited’ to arrive on Apple TV+ November 18

The Charles Dickens classic reimagining of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is set to arrive on Apple’s streaming platform on November 18.

‘Spirited’ is a take on ‘A Christmas Carol’ and features notable Hollywood personalities, including Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Posters of the upcoming film have hit social media, with details such as theater releases and confirming that the piece will be a musical.

.@VancityReynolds

Will Ferrell@OctaviaSpencer#Spirited is coming to theaters Nov 11 and streaming Nov 18 on Apple TV+



(Yes, it’s a musical) pic.twitter.com/jaemsqK7JE — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) September 23, 2022

‘Spirited’ will be shown in theaters first, with a launch date of November 11 as per the official account tweets. Then, a week after the film will be available to watch on Apple TV+ starting November 18.

Promotions for ‘Spirited’ began alongside new features from Apple apps. The duo of Ferrell and Reynolds also went on TikTok as they sang ‘Grace Kelly’ while on set and in costume. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘ Greyhound’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘CODA’.