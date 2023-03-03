Sports documentary series ‘Monster Factory’ to premier on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will be adding a notable sports documentary to its library, ‘Monster Factory’ on March 17.

‘Monster Factory’ is a sports-themed documentary that focuses on professional wrestling. The series takes a look at aspiring wrestlers looking to make their debut in the professional arena. The story is set at a New Jersey wrestling school, and the characters include Bobby Buffet, Danny Cage, Twitch, Goldy, and Gabby Ortiz.

The six-episode series is produced by Public Record and Vox Media Studio, with executive producers Max Heckman, Galen Summer, Mark W. Olsen, Jeremiah Zagar, Jeremy Yaches, and Chad Mumm. All six episodes will be available to watch once the documentary launches on Apple TV+.

Advertisements

‘Monster Factory’ will be the latest sports content in the Apple TV+ library, following ‘Real Madrid: Until The End’, which focuses on the Real Madrid professional football club and its 2021-22 season, where they won their 14th Champions League title.