Sports documentary ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ arriving on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ will have a simultaneous streaming and theatrical release on July 21.

‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ is a sports documentary about NBA superstar Stephen Curry. In the description, Apple says that the film is a ‘remarkable coming-of-age story’ that features Curry’s influence and dynamics in the NBA league. The documentary combines camera interviews, archival footage, and unscripted elements to show Curry’s rise from a college basketball player to an NBA champion.

Apple Original Films produced the documentary in partnership with A24 and has Peter Nicks serve as the director. Nicks is mostly known for his work in ‘Homeroom’ and ‘The Force’. ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ will join other sports documentary content on the platform, including ‘They Call Me Magic’, which features NBA legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $6.99 a month, with original content such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Severed’, and ‘See’.