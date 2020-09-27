Spy thriller show ‘Tehran’ arrives on Apple TV+

‘Tehran’, billed as an espionage thriller is now available to watch on Apple’s streaming platform.

Apple TV+ users can watch the show’s first three episodes and wait for new ones to come out every Friday in five weeks’ time.

‘Tehran’ is about a Mossad agent who goes undercover in the capital of Iran. The show stars Niv Sultan, Menashe Noy, Shaun Toub, Liraz Charhi and Shervin Alenabi. Apple has co-produced the series with Kan 11 and Cineflex Rights.

Tehran on Apple TV+

The official trailer of ‘Tehran’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs only $4.99 a month. It features exclusive shows such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, as well as documentaries such as ‘The Beastie Boys Story’, ‘Dear…’ and movies like ‘Greyhound’.

The app is supported across Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and third party devices such as select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.