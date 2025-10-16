Apple TV

Stocks For Apple TV and HomePod Mini Running Out

By Samantha Wiley
Inventory for the Apple TV and HomePod Mini have been reduced in certain Apple Stores worldwide, hinting that a new model for the two products may be coming. The 5 HomePod mini colors are out of stock at the Apple Flagship store in Regent Street, London.


Some Apple TV specs and HomePod Mini specs were also discovered to be out of stock at some Apple Stores. The company is expected to upgrade the Apple TV and HomePod mini this year with new features speculated. The HomePod mini will be receiving an S9 chip or later to support the Apple Intelligence- powered and updated Siri, better sound quality, a new potential color, an Ultra Wideband second-gen chip, and an Apple made chip to support Wi-Fi 6E or 7.

Similarly, the Apple TV is expected to have an Apple designed chip for Wi-Fi 6E or 7 and a face-time camera that’s built in, but it is uncertain if that feature will come with this model, and an A17 Pro chip to support the revamped Siri which would be powered by Apple Intelligence.

The products could be announced as early as this week, as Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently reported.


