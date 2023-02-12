iLoungeNewsApple TV

Streaming aggregator lists Apple TV+ ‘Shrinking’ among top ten shows

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple TV
ReelGood recently reported that Apple TV+ comedy show ‘Shrinking’ has become one of the most viewed shows within the streaming niche.

Shrinking

‘Shrinking’ started on Apple TV+ on January 27 and tells the story of a psychiatrist with an unconventional approach after facing a mid-life crisis. The comedy series is produced and written by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein and features Hollywood actors Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell, among others.

ReelGood did not show the actual number of views by episode and said that ‘Shrinking’ reached top 5 from February 2 to February 8. The front-end service is a portal where users can view other streaming shows, which could mean that ‘Shrinking’ is only top 5 within its own service. It’s worth noting that the top spot for the week belonged to HBO Max’s ‘The Last of Us’.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.

