Cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ to visit the White House

The Biden administration and Apple jointly announced that the cast of Apple TV+ show ‘Ted Lasso’ will be talking about mental health and well-being.

President Biden went on Twitter to post a photo showing the ‘Believe’ sign on the show outside the Oval Office. In the event, Joe Biden and Jill Biden will host the cast to ‘discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote your overall well-being.’ It’s believed that Biden has watched the hit series.

The cast visiting the White House includes Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Brenan Hunt, Kola Bokinni, Toheeb Jimoh, James Lance, and Billy Harris. Excerpts might be shared on social media as are photos of the Bidens and ‘Ted Lasso’ cast.

Season three of ‘Ted Lasso’ has just started on Apple TV+. The service costs $6.99 a month and features original Apple shows and movies.