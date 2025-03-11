SXSW festival features ‘Severance’ discussion

The annual SXSW festival kicked off recently in Austin, Texas, where Eddy Cue joined Ben Stiller to talk about the Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’.

Ben Stiller is the director of ‘Severance’, while Eddy Cue is the chief executive of Apple services. Both went up on the stage at the film festival and discussed aspects of the show for around 40 minutes. There’s a YouTube video for those who want to watch it in full, and it’s available on the SXSW channel. Recently, ‘Severance’ has climbed to the top of the ‘most watched Apple TV+ series list’, with the third season well underway.

Severance tells the story of a procedure that separates an employee’s work life and personal life. The sci-fi drama series is created by Dan Erickson and stars Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and Adam Scott. There are 8 episodes for the second season available on Apple TV+.