Teaser video of Apple TV+ animated film ‘Luck’ goes online

3D animated film ‘Luck’ recently had a new trailer video on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel.

‘Luck’ is an Apple TV+ exclusive and made by Skydance, in partnership with Apple. The official teaser video is about a minute and half in length and shows an animated black cat explaining the mechanics of luck. ‘Luck’ tells the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person on earth who stumbled into the Land of Luck.

The teaser shows the Skydance animation in full motion, with Bob the cat giving a tour of the Land of Luck and having Sam crash into the realm. Voice actors include Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Jane Fonda, Flula Borg and Simon Pegg. Dana Goldberg, John Lasseter, Kiel Murray and David Eisenmann serve as producers while Kiel Murray and Peggy Holmes serve as screenwriter and director, respectively.

‘Luck’ is set to premiere August 5 on Apple TV+.