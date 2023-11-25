Ted Lasso ad promotes Hannah Waddingham christmas special

Apple has released a promotional video for the upcoming Christmas special featuring ‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham.

Apple TV posted a tweet on social media platform X accompanied by a video of the ad. The caption ‘He’s back in England for another job’ precedes the minute-long video. The video shows Waddingham taking a taxi and discovering that it’s her friend Jason Sudeikis at the wheel. They then sing ‘Jingle Bells’ as a duo. Apple TV+ will be showing a ‘Home for Christmas’ musical special featuring Hannah Waddingham throughout the holidays, and those interested can stream it right now with a subscription.

He's back in England for another job. pic.twitter.com/7vvID98FhI — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 22, 2023

‘Ted Lasso’ is a notable hit on Apple TV+, recently concluding after three seasons. The show stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular protagonist who coaches a football team in England. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘For All Mankind’, and ‘See’.