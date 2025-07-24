Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said that the crew and actors of the popular hit series ‘Ted Lasso’ have begun filming for the fourth season.

Ted Lasso lead Jason Sudeikis confirmed that there would be a season four in March, and claimed that there would be a new storyline and characters. The location would move to the US, where Lasso is tasked in coaching a women’s soccer team. The third season started in March 2023, which makes it a two-year pause between seasons. There’s no information on when season four will go live to the public or when production will be finished.

The series has become a flagship Apple TV+ content, earning several awards in the process. It tells the story of an American football coach who’s been relocated to the UK to coach a professional England soccer team. Jason Sudeikis acts alongside Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, and Hannah Waddingham, among others.