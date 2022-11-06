Ted Lasso crew dress up as Ted Lasso on Halloween

The Apple TV+ series film crew dressed up as the protagonist as a Halloween surprise.

Ted Lasso

Photos of the crew with navy blue tops and khakis were posted on social media as they worked. The clothes and style are akin to what viewers see when they watch ‘Ted Lasso’ on Apple’s streaming platform.

The show has become one of the most popular series on Apple TV+ to the point that it has official merchandise, including jackets, baseball caps, mugs, t-shirts, and more.

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple original and tells the story of an American football coach who was recruited to manage a soccer team in England. Jason Sudeikis plays the role of Ted Lasso, alongside notable celebrities Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and others.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’, and ‘Servant’, among others. The service can be tied with other Apple One bundles.

