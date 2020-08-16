Ted Lasso featuring Jason Sudeikis slated for Apple TV+

Apple has been aggressively procuring content for its upcoming service Apple TV+, and today have scored another deal for a series order, Ted Lasso which casts Jason Sudeikis at the main role.

Ted Lasso was originally from a 2013 NBC Sports video that promoted the English Premier League. Jason Sudeikis has been tasked with the role of bringing the popular character to life and help with producing and writing as well.

Ted Lasso is a comedy series about an all-American football coach who finds himself managing an English football team despite not having any soccer coaching experience. The pilot was written by Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, with Warner Bros. serving as the platform.

The series is Sudeikis’ return to TV when he left Saturday Night Live back in 2013. The actor is known in movies such as The Angry Birds Movie, We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses, among others.