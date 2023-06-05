‘Ted Lasso’ merchandise now available at Apple Park Visitor Center

‘Ted Lasso’ themed merchandise has popped up for sale at the Apple Park Visitor Center.

Visitors of Apple Park might be surprised to find a section where they can buy ‘Ted Lasso’ items after rumors suggest that it will appear on Apple.com. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned recently in a tweet that Apple will be selling the merchandise at the Apple Park Visitor Center, and that promotional material were ‘to be destroyed’ for the launch. A follow-up tweet said that the Cupertino-based company ‘delayed or cancelled’ the launch in all but one location, which refers to the Apple Park set.

Exclusive first look at new #TedLasso merch at Apple Park ahead of #WWDC23 ! pic.twitter.com/MobDpRvFtM — Andrew O'Hara (@Andrew_OSU) June 4, 2023

The destruction of the merchandise means customers will have to wait until Apple officially offers them via its online storefront. Currently, Apple has not made any announcement on when this will happen or if it will happen.

‘Ted Lasso’ is an original TV series that’s available to watch on Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month.