‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 finale delayed

The final episode of the hit Apple TV+ show ‘Ted Lasso’ might be delayed due to writer’s strike.

Variety recently reported that The Paley Center for Media canceled the season finale celebration for the third and possibly final season of Ted Lasso due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. The event was supposed to go live on May 30.

The Paley Center for Media was to be the place for the finale screening of the TV series. The organization said that the event ‘will not be taking place as scheduled’, and offered a full refund to ticket buyers. Furthermore, the announcement came with an email address for questions and concerns about the canceled event.

The finale screening would have featured the appearances of the show’s cast, including Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, and Brendan Hunt, among others. The panel was to be moderated by Chris Evans from Virgin Radio UK.