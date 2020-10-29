Ted Lasso season 3 gets renewed

Apple has renewed ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 on the Apple TV+ platform.

‘Ted Lasso’, a show about an American football coach managing a football team in England has been well-received by viewers and critics alike. Rotten Tomatoes has given it an 86% and remarks such as ‘infectious’, ‘hilarious’ and ‘terrific’, among others.

‘Ted Lasso’ stars Jason Sudeikis, who played the original Ted Lasso in 2013 for the Sports English Premier League by NBC. The show was revived and shown on Apple TV+.

Currently, the first season of the show is available to watch, with 10 episodes total. The second season will also have 10 episodes, with the crew to begin filming January of next year.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service, featuring exclusive content such as films, TV shows and documentaries. The monthly cost is $4.99 and has a 7 day free trial, while those who bought a qualifying Apple device received a 12 month promo.